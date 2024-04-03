Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If you have money anxiety, knowing your financial attachment style can help

By Ylva Baeckstrom, Senior Lecturer in Finance, King's College London
The number of people struggling with money in Britain is at a record high. Financial charities say that people are contacting them for help with debt, paying bills and insolvency. The campaign group Debt Justice found in a survey that 29% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 25% of 25- to 34-year-olds had missed three or more bill payments in the last six…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human error may have contributed to the Key Bridge disaster — changing our approach to design can help reduce accidents
~ Growing quickly helped the earliest dinosaurs and other ancient reptiles flourish in the aftermath of mass extinction
~ 3 years after Canada’s landmark investment in child care, 3 priorities all levels of government should heed
~ Stock markets signal a growing gap between Canadian and American clean tech firms
~ Uganda: Court fails to repeal callous anti-LGBTI law, puts people at risk
~ Guadeloupe's Maryse Condé remembered as a fearless explorer of the complexities of Caribbean history and identity
~ 2,202 days later, Brazilians get an answer for who may have ordered the killing of Marielle Franco
~ In Brazil, since Bolsonaro, attacks on journalists fell while lawsuits against them increased
~ Aspirant Black chartered accountants in South Africa feel marginalised, hurting pass rates and their mental health
~ Turkey and Ethiopia have had close ties for many years: Somalia maritime deals may shift the dynamics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter