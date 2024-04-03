Tolerance.ca
Arabs in Hollywood: Savage, evil, barbarians

By Raseef22
Shaheen wondered whether there existed an unwritten law that Hollywood must portray Palestinians as irrational and evil, while depicting all Israelis as rational and righteous.


Read complete article

Global Voices
