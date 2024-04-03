Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Survey reveals UK butterfly winners and losers in the wake of record high temperatures

By Marcus Rhodes, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter
Butterflies are important bellwethers of environmental change. Highly sensitive to climatic conditions and undergoing large fluctuations in abundance from year to year due to vagaries of weather, they offer a unique window into the ecology of our rapidly changing world.

Newly published results from the UK Butterfly Monitoring Scheme present a mixed picture for butterflies in 2023, with notable contrasts between certain winners and losers.

This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
