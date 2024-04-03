Tolerance.ca
Iran-US secret backchannel talks suggest that for both sides pragmatism beats ideology

By Shabnam Holliday, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Plymouth
Recent revelations that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US have held secret talks as a way of resolving months of attacks by Tehran-backed Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea have raised eyebrows. Surely the two countries have been implacable foes for decades? How could they be engaged in constructive negotiations?

On first glance this seems unlikely. Since its establishment following the 1979 revolution in Iran, the ideology of the Islamic Republic established in its wake has played…The Conversation


