Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Military personnel swear allegiance to the Constitution and serve the American people – not one leader or party

By Joseph G. Amoroso, Assistant Professor of American Politics, United States Military Academy West Point
Lee Robinson, American Politics Program Director, United States Military Academy West Point
Members of the military take an oath before service, but it’s to the Constitution, not a specific person. West Point professors explain how young officers learn the importance of their allegiance.The Conversation


© The Conversation
