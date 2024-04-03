Military personnel swear allegiance to the Constitution and serve the American people – not one leader or party
By Joseph G. Amoroso, Assistant Professor of American Politics, United States Military Academy West Point
Lee Robinson, American Politics Program Director, United States Military Academy West Point
Members of the military take an oath before service, but it’s to the Constitution, not a specific person. West Point professors explain how young officers learn the importance of their allegiance.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 3rd 2024