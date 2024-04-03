Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even hands-free, phones and their apps cause dangerously distracted driving

By Shannon Roberts, Associate Professor of Industrial Engineering, UMass Amherst
Do you ever use your cellphone while driving? Don’t feel too guilty about saying yes – nearly 60% of drivers admit to using their phone in hands-free mode while driving.

But don’t become complacent either. Using your cellphone in hands-free mode while driving is not a perfectly safe activity, despite the impression you might be getting from laws, marketing messages and the behavior of people around you.

Fatal crashes caused by driver distraction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Arabs in Hollywood: Savage, evil, barbarians
~ 30 years after genocide: Rwanda’s older generations fear a return of ethnic tensions, but youth feel more united
~ Survey reveals UK butterfly winners and losers in the wake of record high temperatures
~ Big Mood is a gloriously exuberant comedy about navigating mental health in your 30s
~ Iran-US secret backchannel talks suggest that for both sides pragmatism beats ideology
~ How food preferences are linked to cognition and brain health – and why a balanced diet is superior
~ We are ‘pro-business and pro-worker’: Albanese
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Leigh on competition - economic and political
~ For the Maya, solar eclipses were a sign of heavenly clashes − and their astronomers kept sophisticated records to predict them
~ Beyoncé’s ‘Blackbiird’ breathes new life into a symbol that has inspired centuries of Black artists, musicians and storytellers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter