Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This AI early warning system could limit Asian hornet invasions

By Thomas O'Shea-Wheller, Research Fellow, Biosciences, University of Exeter
Peter Kennedy, Research Fellow, Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter
The island of Jersey is known for its picturesque scenery and mild climate. However, its proximity to the European continent has placed it in the path of an invasive predator: the Asian hornet, Vespa velutina. This is bad news for the island’s wildlife, but makes Jersey an ideal location for testing new methods to combat the hornets.

Using the island as a testbed, our team of biologists and data scientists have developed an AI system that can automatically detect Asian hornet…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Arabs in Hollywood: Savage, evil, barbarians
~ 30 years after genocide: Rwanda’s older generations fear a return of ethnic tensions, but youth feel more united
~ Survey reveals UK butterfly winners and losers in the wake of record high temperatures
~ Big Mood is a gloriously exuberant comedy about navigating mental health in your 30s
~ Iran-US secret backchannel talks suggest that for both sides pragmatism beats ideology
~ How food preferences are linked to cognition and brain health – and why a balanced diet is superior
~ We are ‘pro-business and pro-worker’: Albanese
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Leigh on competition - economic and political
~ For the Maya, solar eclipses were a sign of heavenly clashes − and their astronomers kept sophisticated records to predict them
~ Beyoncé’s ‘Blackbiird’ breathes new life into a symbol that has inspired centuries of Black artists, musicians and storytellers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter