This AI early warning system could limit Asian hornet invasions
By Thomas O'Shea-Wheller, Research Fellow, Biosciences, University of Exeter
Peter Kennedy, Research Fellow, Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter
The island of Jersey is known for its picturesque scenery and mild climate. However, its proximity to the European continent has placed it in the path of an invasive predator: the Asian hornet, Vespa velutina. This is bad news for the island’s wildlife, but makes Jersey an ideal location for testing new methods to combat the hornets.
Using the island as a testbed, our team of biologists and data scientists have developed an AI system that can automatically detect Asian hornet…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 3rd 2024