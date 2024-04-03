Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia, Panama Fail to Protect Migrants in Darién Gap

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants sit under a sign marking the Panama-Colombia border during their trek across the Darién Gap, May 9, 2023. Hundreds of people making the journey through the jungle have experienced robbery and serious abuse, including sexual violence. © 2023 AP Photo/Ivan Valencia, File Colombia and Panama are failing to effectively protect and assist hundreds of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers in the Darién Gap and to investigate abuses there. Over half a million people, including 113,000 children, crossed the Darién Gap in 2023. Panamanian authorities estimate that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
