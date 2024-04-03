Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netanyahu promises Albanese a full investigation into Australian aid worker’s death, as Israel accepts responsibility

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Australia wants “a thorough investigation” with “full accountability and transparency” into what happened in the incident in which Australian Zomi Frankcom and several other aid workers were killed in an Israeli attack on their convoy.

Albanese also used the conversation to express Australia’s concern about a potential ground invasion of the Gazan city of Rafah and the consequences for civilians there. The United States has been strongly urging Israel to refrain from the ground assault on Rafah which would be devastating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: New short film highlights devastating impact less-lethal weapons are having on protesters globally
~ The National Autism Strategy is urgently needed. Does the government’s new draft do enough to help those in crisis?
~ A judgement in Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation trial against Network 10 has been delayed. What’s going on?
~ Netflix’s new drama shows we’re still drawn to the concept of ‘gentlemen’. Psychology explains why
~ Businesswoman and women’s advocate Samantha Mostyn to be Australia’s next governor-general
~ Why artificial submarine curtains won’t save West Antarctica’s retreating glaciers
~ A 20-year ‘mega-drought’ in Australia? Research suggests it’s happened before – and we should expect it again
~ There are new flu vaccines on offer for 2024. Should I get one? What do I need to know?
~ Why cocaine is considered performance-enhancing for athletes, and why it matters when the athlete took it
~ Australian ‘bush glass’ bears the fingerprints of a cosmic collision with an iron meteorite
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter