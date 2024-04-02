Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Businesswoman and women’s advocate Samantha Mostyn to be Australia’s next governor-general

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia’s next governor-general will be businesswoman Samantha Mostyn, succeeding David Hurley on July 1.

Announcing Mostyn’s appointment on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Mostyn was a “modern and optimistic leader for our modern and optimistic nation”.

“Her leadership reflects our enduring Australian values of equality, fairness and responsibility to build a better future for the next generation,” he said.

Mostyn is the second woman to hold the post, following Quentin Bryce who was appointed by the Rudd Labor government.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
