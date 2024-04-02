Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why artificial submarine curtains won’t save West Antarctica’s retreating glaciers

By Alanna Alevropoulos-Borrill, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nick Golledge, Professor of Glaciology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Geoengineering proposals to cool the ocean would indeed reduce ice loss from West Antarctica’s glaciers, but not enough to stop sea-level rise or allow the ice sheet to regrow.The Conversation


