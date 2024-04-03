Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Global: New short film highlights devastating impact less-lethal weapons are having on protesters globally

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International is launching a powerful film showing the devastating impact less-lethal weapons are having on protesters globally, with many suffering life-long injuries and permanent disabilities. The new film, which features Leidy Cadena who was blinded by police in 2021 during a protest which was part of the National Strikes in Colombia, shows the devastating […] The post Global: New short film highlights devastating impact less-lethal weapons are having on protesters globally appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
