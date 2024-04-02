A 20-year ‘mega-drought’ in Australia? Research suggests it’s happened before – and we should expect it again
By Georgina Falster, Postdoctoral Fellow, Australian National University
Nerilie Abram, Chief Investigator for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes; Deputy Director for the Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science; Deputy Director for the Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, Australian National University
Nicky Wright, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Natural variability in Australian rainfall can produce “mega-droughts” lasting 20 years or more. Add in human-caused climate change, and future droughts may be far worse than imagined.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 2nd 2024