There are new flu vaccines on offer for 2024. Should I get one? What do I need to know?

By Allen Cheng, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Monash University
Influenza is a common respiratory infection. Although most cases are relatively mild, flu can cause more severe illness in young children and older people.

Influenza virtually disappeared from Australia during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic when public health restrictions reduced contact between people. Since 2022, it has returned to a seasonal pattern, although the flu season has started and peaked a few months earlier than before 2020.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
