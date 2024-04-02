Tolerance.ca
How rightwing beliefs shape your view of the past – while leftwingers look to the future

By Francesco Rigoli, Reader in Psychology, City, University of London
The division between right and left around the world has rarely felt more polarised. Of course there have always been differences between people on the different ends of the political spectrum, but now it seems they are living in different worlds entirely. This is perhaps related to the tendency for those on the right to focus on the past and to strive for a world that once was and the tendency for those on the left to do the opposite.

Take two of the most famous political slogans of recent times: Barack Obama’s “Yes we can” and Donald Trump’s “Make America great again”. While Obama’s…The Conversation


