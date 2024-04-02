Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Daniel Kahneman changed how we think about human nature – the psychologist remembered by a former student

By Daniel Read, Professor of Behavioural Science, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Daniel Kahneman’s passing at 90 years old has left a major gap in the field of behavioural science and in the wider intellectual community.

His scientific contributions, many made in collaboration with cognitive psychologist Amos Tversky, transformed the disciplines of psychology and economics. They also had outsize effects on philosophy, political science and many other disciplines.

I first met Danny in 1984, when I was a student. I moved to Vancouver, Canada to study in his lab at University of British Columbia, which he shared with psychologist Ann Triesman. Although…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haitians ‘cannot wait’ for reign of terror by gangs to end: Rights chief
~ Private companies are exploiting outer space, but the law is struggling to catch up
~ National Caregiver Day: Canadian organizations need to better support carer-employees in the workplace
~ A solar eclipse and a black hole can both bend light
~ Tackling the causes of crime, not sending more people to jail, is the only way to fight it
~ Dominican Republic: Authorities must end de facto racist migration policies
~ Unravelling the legacies of slavery
~ Ukrainians suffer Russia-imposed ‘violence, intimidation, and coercion’
~ Rich people, bribes and depression – study finds link between corruption and mental health among Ghanaian students
~ Jihadism in Mozambique: southern African forces are leaving with mixed results
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter