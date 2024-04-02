Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Private companies are exploiting outer space, but the law is struggling to catch up

By Manolis Plionis, Professor, Physics Department, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece ; Director and President of BoD of the National Observatory of Athens, Greece, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Anthi Koskina, Professor of Law, IdEF College- Sorbonne Paris North University (Greece); Research fellow, AthensPIL center - National & Kapodistrian University of Athens (Greece)., University of Athens
There are major gaps in space law, which could have dire consequences for space exploration and the search for extraterrestrial life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
