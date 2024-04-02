Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A solar eclipse and a black hole can both bend light

By Martin Connors, Professor of Space Science and Physics, Athabasca University
During night-like conditions created during the totality of a solar eclipse, like that of April 8, planets and stars are visible. Venus and Jupiter, bracketing the sun, will be very noticeable, while Mercury will be rather faint.

Read more: Total solar eclipses, while stunning, can damage your eyes if viewed without the right protection

There won’t be any bright stars near…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haitians ‘cannot wait’ for reign of terror by gangs to end: Rights chief
~ Daniel Kahneman changed how we think about human nature – the psychologist remembered by a former student
~ Private companies are exploiting outer space, but the law is struggling to catch up
~ National Caregiver Day: Canadian organizations need to better support carer-employees in the workplace
~ Tackling the causes of crime, not sending more people to jail, is the only way to fight it
~ Dominican Republic: Authorities must end de facto racist migration policies
~ Unravelling the legacies of slavery
~ Ukrainians suffer Russia-imposed ‘violence, intimidation, and coercion’
~ Rich people, bribes and depression – study finds link between corruption and mental health among Ghanaian students
~ Jihadism in Mozambique: southern African forces are leaving with mixed results
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter