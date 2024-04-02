Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rich people, bribes and depression – study finds link between corruption and mental health among Ghanaian students

By Stephen Baffour Adjei, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development
Frederick Anyan, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Johnny Andoh-Arthur, Senior Lecturer, Psychology, University of Ghana
Sylvia Charity Akotia, Professor of Psychology, University of Ghana
Corruption comes in many forms in Ghana. Bribery, misappropriation of funds, extortion and administrative theft remain pervasive and affect key sectors of Ghana’s economy. In a 2023 Afrobarometer survey, 77% of Ghanaians surveyed responded that corruption was on the rise in the country.

Scholars have long studied the links between corruption and other facets of life. Political scientist Daniel Treisman


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unravelling the legacies of slavery
~ Ukrainians suffer Russia-imposed ‘violence, intimidation, and coercion’
~ Jihadism in Mozambique: southern African forces are leaving with mixed results
~ Kenya’s mission to Haiti: how the 1,000-strong force is preparing for planned intervention
~ Turkish local elections: opposition’s clear victory against Erdoğan could herald sea-change in country’s politics
~ How the demise of gay nightlife has prompted a new underground queer scene – new book
~ Evil Does Not Exist: powerful Japanese eco-drama about one community’s fight against intrusive land development
~ Food fraud is a growing economic and health issue – but AI and blockchain technology can help combat it
~ Schools are using research to try to improve children’s learning – but it’s not working
~ Georgia’s government plays into Putin’s hands as it moves to suppress art and culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter