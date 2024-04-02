Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya’s mission to Haiti: how the 1,000-strong force is preparing for planned intervention

By Oscar Gakuo Mwangi, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Rwanda
Kenya has temporarily halted controversial plans to send a specially trained contingent of 1,000 police officers to Haiti, where armed gang violence recently took a turn for the worse. After a visit to Nairobi in early March where he signedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
