Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the demise of gay nightlife has prompted a new underground queer scene – new book

By Zack Ditch, Lecturer in Media and Doctoral Researcher, Nottingham Trent University
Widespread closures mean gay nightlife has been forced to change, but something more exciting is evolving in its place, according to a new book.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unravelling the legacies of slavery
~ Ukrainians suffer Russia-imposed ‘violence, intimidation, and coercion’
~ Rich people, bribes and depression – study finds link between corruption and mental health among Ghanaian students
~ Jihadism in Mozambique: southern African forces are leaving with mixed results
~ Kenya’s mission to Haiti: how the 1,000-strong force is preparing for planned intervention
~ Turkish local elections: opposition’s clear victory against Erdoğan could herald sea-change in country’s politics
~ Evil Does Not Exist: powerful Japanese eco-drama about one community’s fight against intrusive land development
~ Food fraud is a growing economic and health issue – but AI and blockchain technology can help combat it
~ Schools are using research to try to improve children’s learning – but it’s not working
~ Georgia’s government plays into Putin’s hands as it moves to suppress art and culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter