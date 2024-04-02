Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Days are getting shorter and colder. 6 tips for sticking to your fitness goals

By Juliana S. Oliveira, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Physical Activity, University of Sydney
Anne Tiedemann, Professor of Physical Activity and Health, University of Sydney
Cathie Sherrington, Professor, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Leanne Hassett, Associate Professor in Physiotherapy, University of Sydney
Setting realistic and measurable goals and giving yourself a little treat when you meet them can help power your fitness motivation through the darker months.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
