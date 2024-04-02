Days are getting shorter and colder. 6 tips for sticking to your fitness goals
By Juliana S. Oliveira, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Physical Activity, University of Sydney
Anne Tiedemann, Professor of Physical Activity and Health, University of Sydney
Cathie Sherrington, Professor, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Leanne Hassett, Associate Professor in Physiotherapy, University of Sydney
Setting realistic and measurable goals and giving yourself a little treat when you meet them can help power your fitness motivation through the darker months.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 2nd 2024