Hundreds of animals were rescued after the Black Summer bushfires – but how many actually survived?
By Catherine Herbert, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Chris Dickman, Professor Emeritus in Terrestrial Ecology, University of Sydney
Holly Cope, Honorary Research Associate, University of Sydney
Rachael Gray, Associate Professor in Veterinary Pathology, University of Sydney
Marsupial rescue, rehabilitation and release statistics from New South Wales and Kangaroo Island during Black Summer fires reveal poor survival rates, despite the courageous efforts of volunteers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 1st 2024