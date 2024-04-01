The legal system must show more compassion to survivors of sexual abuse
By Diane Crocker, Professor, Department of Criminology, Saint Mary’s University
Deborah Norris, Professor, Family Studies, Mount Saint Vincent University
Meghan Gosse, PhD Candidate in Sociology, Dalhousie University
Survivors of gender-based abuse can often feel retraumatized by the justice system. But simple acts of validation and support can make a meaningful difference and restore a sense of agency.
- Monday, April 1st 2024