Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Searing glory holes, a shapeshifting cat and outback UFO tours: what we’re streaming this April

By Dennis Altman, VC Fellow, La Trobe University
Jessica Ford, Lecturer in Media, University of Adelaide
Kelly McWilliam, Associate Professor of Communication and Media, University of Southern Queensland
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Stephen Gaunson, Associate Professor in Cinema Studies, RMIT University
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
Our experts have a roundup featuring everything from a saucy period drama, to the latest season of Blown Away, to a Stan production that brought Superstore’s Ben Feldman down under.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After 10 years of work, landmark study reveals new ‘tree of life’ for all birds living today
~ Myrtle rust is lethal to Australian plants. Could citizen scientists help track its spread?
~ A Palestinian bus crash that killed six kindergarteners represents an oppressive system – but a father’s story offers hope
~ Fasting is a key part of Ramadan, but for many Muslims, climate change is making food scarce all year
~ How do we solve the maths teacher shortage? We can start by training more existing teachers to teach maths
~ It’s time to give Australian courts the power to break up big firms that behave badly
~ Considering taking a weight-loss drug like Ozempic? Here are some potential risks and benefits
~ The rise of Ozempic: how surprise discoveries and lizard venom led to a new class of weight-loss drugs
~ School board social media lawsuits: For too long we’ve sought individual solutions to a collective problem
~ It’s thrilling to see female-led groups like The Beaches claim space in rock culture at Junos 2024 and elsewhere
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter