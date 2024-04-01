Searing glory holes, a shapeshifting cat and outback UFO tours: what we’re streaming this April
By Dennis Altman, VC Fellow, La Trobe University
Jessica Ford, Lecturer in Media, University of Adelaide
Kelly McWilliam, Associate Professor of Communication and Media, University of Southern Queensland
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Stephen Gaunson, Associate Professor in Cinema Studies, RMIT University
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
Our experts have a roundup featuring everything from a saucy period drama, to the latest season of Blown Away, to a Stan production that brought Superstore’s Ben Feldman down under.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 1st 2024