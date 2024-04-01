After 10 years of work, landmark study reveals new ‘tree of life’ for all birds living today
By Jacqueline Nguyen, Scientific Officer in Ornithology, Australian Museum, and ARC DECRA Fellow, Flinders University
Simon Ho, Professor of Molecular Evolution, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
The largest-ever study of bird genomes has produced a remarkably clear picture of the bird family tree. Published in the journal Nature today, our study shows that most of the modern groups of birds first appeared within 5 million years after the extinction of the dinosaurs.
Birds are a large part of our lives, a sign of nature even in cities. They are popular among the general public and well studied by scientists. But placing all of these birds into a family tree has been frustratingly difficult.
