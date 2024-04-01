Myrtle rust is lethal to Australian plants. Could citizen scientists help track its spread?
By Erin Roger, Sector Lead, CSIRO
Alyssa Martino, PhD Candidate , University of Sydney
Rebecca Paxton, Doctoral student, University of Adelaide
Every weekend, thousands of citizen scientists head into the great outdoors. If they see an unusual animal, plant or fungi, they take a photo and upload it.
This simple act by bushwalkers with smartphones is, in aggregate, increasingly valuable to researchers. Half of all records uploaded to Australia’s largest open-data aggregator, the Atlas of Living Australia, now come from…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 1st 2024