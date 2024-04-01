Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s thrilling to see female-led groups like The Beaches claim space in rock culture at Junos 2024 and elsewhere

By Jacqueline Warwick, Professor of Musicology, Dalhousie University
All-female rock bands like The Beaches are both a breath of fresh air and also heirs to a tradition of women in rock that includes early Black female guitarists and the 1990s riot grrrl movement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Searing glory holes, a shapeshifting cat and outback UFO tours: what we’re streaming this April
~ After 10 years of work, landmark study reveals new ‘tree of life’ for all birds living today
~ Myrtle rust is lethal to Australian plants. Could citizen scientists help track its spread?
~ A Palestinian bus crash that killed six kindergarteners represents an oppressive system – but a father’s story offers hope
~ Fasting is a key part of Ramadan, but for many Muslims, climate change is making food scarce all year
~ How do we solve the maths teacher shortage? We can start by training more existing teachers to teach maths
~ It’s time to give Australian courts the power to break up big firms that behave badly
~ Considering taking a weight-loss drug like Ozempic? Here are some potential risks and benefits
~ The rise of Ozempic: how surprise discoveries and lizard venom led to a new class of weight-loss drugs
~ School board social media lawsuits: For too long we’ve sought individual solutions to a collective problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter