Person-centred health care means ensuring that affected communities are leaders and partners in research

By Janet Jull, Assistant Professor, School of Rehabilitation Therapy, Queen's University, Ontario
Kimberly Fairman, PhD Candidate in Public Health and Social Policy, University of Victoria
Sandy Oliver, Professor of Public Policy, UCL
Research partnerships with the people and communities affected help to challenge health inequities, and support person-centred care in health systems.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
