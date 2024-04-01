Ocean forests: how ‘floating’ mangroves could provide a broad range of ecological and social benefits
By Benno Boer, Chief of Natural Sciences, Bangkok office, Unesco
Andrew Dansie, Senior lecturer and academic lead, humanitarian engineering, UNSW Sydney
Lavina Sequera, Scientific Research, Unesco
Martin Zimmer, Professor of mangrove ecology, Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT)
Oleg Shipin, Adjunct faculty, environmental engineering management, Asian Institute of Technology
Véronique Helfer, Senior scientist, Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT)
Mangrove forests are shrinking due to human activities, yet they’re essential for shoreline protection and carbon sequestration. Ongoing research explores the concept of “floating” mangrove forests.
