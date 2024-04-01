Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heart rate zones aren’t a perfect measure of exercise intensity, but regularly getting your heart pumping is still important for fitness

By Jason Sawyer, Associate Professor of Exercise and Movement Science, Bryant University
Aerobic exercise like jogging, biking, swimming or hiking is a fundamental way to maintain cardiovascular and overall health. The intensity of aerobic exercise is important to determine how much time you should spend training in order to reap its benefits.

As an exercise science researcher, I support the American…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 13th time’s a charm? African Games close in Ghana
~ Ocean forests: how ‘floating’ mangroves could provide a broad range of ecological and social benefits
~ Explainer: Feeding Haiti in times of crisis
~ How going back to the SAT could set back college student diversity
~ Hospice care for those with dementia falls far short of meeting people’s needs at the end of life
~ Alabama court’s ruling that embryos are children opens up a host of other legal issues, including parental rights
~ Is this the least productive congress ever? Yes, but it’s not just because they’re lazy
~ Why aren’t there solar-powered cars?
~ Undersea cables are the unseen backbone of the global internet
~ Looking to photograph a solar eclipse with your smartphone? Try these features and think about creative angles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter