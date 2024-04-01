Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Looking to photograph a solar eclipse with your smartphone? Try these features and think about creative angles

By Douglas Goodwin, Visiting Assistant Professor in Media Studies, Scripps College
Your phone can’t take a perfectly clear picture of a solar eclipse like a professional camera can, but there are lots of other creative directions you can take to capture the rare moment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
