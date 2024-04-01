Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cinema in Spain: a window into 500 years of history

By Xosé P. Boán, Assistant Professor in Iberian Studies, University of Limerick
“Who are the Spaniards?” This is the tricky, somewhat perplexing title of a culture module I inherited upon arrival at the University of Limerick. Initially, I turned the question on its head to ask “Who are the Irish?

I then decided to tackle the topic through films, presenting a potted history of Spain’s history and culture, aiming to pin down its founding myths and tumultuous history, including its dictatorship, transition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
