Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The slow but steady erosion of India’s civil society

By Kanav Narayan Sahgal
While India has a rich, vibrant, and ideologically diverse political and civil society landscape, the state's systemic crackdown on dissenters and NGOs is becoming increasingly concerning.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexico: Guanajuato Should Legally Recognize Trans Identities
~ Africa’s PhDs: study shows how to develop strong graduates who want to make a difference
~ South Africa’s laws aren’t geared to protecting against climate change: judges are trying to fill the gap
~ El Niño disasters: governments know what’s coming, but are unprepared – what must change
~ Fuji music in Nigeria: new documentary shines light on a popular African culture
~ Iran: Persecution of Baha’is
~ The legacy of the Sunflower Movement: Taiwan’s emerging three-party politics
~ How federal tax dollars meant to fight climate change could end up boosting Louisiana’s fossil fuel production
~ Sex, birth and whalesong: life on the humpback highway
~ ‘I hope publishers will be brave’: older women are often erased in fiction – but in 2 new Australian novels they take centre stage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter