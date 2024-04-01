Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s PhDs: study shows how to develop strong graduates who want to make a difference

By Sharon Fonn, Professor, School of Public Health, University of Gothenburg Sweden, University of the Witwatersrand
Marta Vicente-Crespo, Program Manager, CARTA
The challenge for universities is to produce graduates who can work with others to produce knowledge and research that can change institutions and societies for the better.

That is the basis on which the Consortium for Advanced Research Training in Africa (Carta) began developing an approach to teaching PhDs 12 years ago. The consortium supports faculty members of public universities and research institutes on the continent who want to pursue a PhD. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
