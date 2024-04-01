El Niño disasters: governments know what’s coming, but are unprepared – what must change
By Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi, Professor of Climate Change, Food Systems and Health in the Centre on Climate Change and Planetary Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Governments in southern Africa don’t invest enough in weather forecasting and fail to work together to prepare for natural disasters, leaving the most vulnerable exposed to successive droughts.
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 1st 2024