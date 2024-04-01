Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fuji music in Nigeria: new documentary shines light on a popular African culture

By Saheed Aderinto, Professor of History and African and African Diaspora Studies, Florida International University
Fuji music is a way of life for millions of Yoruba people. It’s the prism through which they understand their world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
