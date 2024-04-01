Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The legacy of the Sunflower Movement: Taiwan’s emerging three-party politics

By Oiwan Lam
"...there is no unifying force in Taiwan that represents the values generated by the Sunflower Movement, so people can only vote for the DPP and the newly emerged TPP."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
