Who will Trump pick as his running mate? In 2024, the ‘Veepstakes’ are higher than usual

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
A vice president is usually chosen to offset a presidential candidate’s weaknesses. For Trump, this means he could pick a person of colour or a woman.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
