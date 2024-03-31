Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada needs a national strategy for homeless refugee claimants

By Christina Clark-Kazak, Professor, Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
We know how to reduce homelessness and uphold our responsibilities to those seeking asylum and protection. Now all we need is the political will.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How India’s amended citizenship law is creating a large pool of exclusion
~ Leadership transparency alone doesn’t guarantee employees will speak up in the workplace
~ How universities can move beyond a ‘diversity crisis’ mode of equity planning
~ Increasingly sophisticated AI systems can perform empathy, but their use in mental health care raises ethical questions
~ A sustainable future begins at ground level
~ Digital trade protocol for Africa: why it matters, what’s in it and what’s still missing
~ Zimbabwean migration to South Africa: how technology helps keep families together
~ Stingray sand ‘sculpture’ on South Africa’s coast may be oldest example of humans creating an image of another creature
~ From Desperation to Determination: Indonesian Trafficking Survivors Demand Justice
~ Iranti and Amnesty International mark International Transgender Day of Visibility
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter