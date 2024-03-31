Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stingray sand ‘sculpture’ on South Africa’s coast may be oldest example of humans creating an image of another creature

By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Alan Whitfield, Emeritus Chief Scientist, NRF-SAIAB, National Research Foundation
South Africa’s Cape south coast offers many hints about how our human ancestors lived some 35,000 to 400,000 years ago during the Pleistocene epoch. These clues are captured in the dunes they once traversed, today cemented and preserved in a rock type known as aeolianite.

Our research team has been studying this area since 2008. We’ve described the fossilised tracks of large Pleistocene animals such as lion, rhinoceros, elephant, giant…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Digital trade protocol for Africa: why it matters, what’s in it and what’s still missing
~ Zimbabwean migration to South Africa: how technology helps keep families together
~ From Desperation to Determination: Indonesian Trafficking Survivors Demand Justice
~ Iranti and Amnesty International mark International Transgender Day of Visibility
~ Solving the problem of animal cruelty in Trinidad & Tobago needs more than just legislation
~ The search for human rights lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit, abducted in 2004, continues in Thailand
~ ‘We march bravely': Transgender Day of Visibility marked in North Macedonia
~ Ukrainian men running from mobilization: An uncomfortable topic no-one wants to discuss
~ What is kinship care? Why is it favoured for Aboriginal children over foster care?
~ Why Ontario school boards are suing social media platforms for causing an attention crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter