Stingray sand ‘sculpture’ on South Africa’s coast may be oldest example of humans creating an image of another creature
By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Alan Whitfield, Emeritus Chief Scientist, NRF-SAIAB, National Research Foundation
South Africa’s Cape south coast offers many hints about how our human ancestors lived some 35,000 to 400,000 years ago during the Pleistocene epoch. These clues are captured in the dunes they once traversed, today cemented and preserved in a rock type known as aeolianite.
Our research team has been studying this area since 2008. We’ve described the fossilised tracks of large Pleistocene animals such as lion, rhinoceros, elephant, giant…
- Sunday, March 31, 2024