Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Solving the problem of animal cruelty in Trinidad & Tobago needs more than just legislation

By Christianne Zakour
In April 2020, a video of a dog being hanged went viral, to the horror of social media users. Sadly, cruel acts like these are not one-offs.


© Global Voices -
~ The search for human rights lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit, abducted in 2004, continues in Thailand
~ ‘We march bravely': Transgender Day of Visibility marked in North Macedonia
~ Ukrainian men running from mobilization: An uncomfortable topic no-one wants to discuss
~ What is kinship care? Why is it favoured for Aboriginal children over foster care?
~ Why Ontario school boards are suing social media platforms for causing an attention crisis
~ Russia: Shameful Pride in Torture of Terrorism Suspects
~ Japan Broadens Ban on Restraints of Jailed Women in Labor
~ Many travel nurses opt for temporary assignments because of the autonomy and opportunities − not just the big boost in pay
~ A new US-run pier off Gaza could help deliver 2 million meals a day – but it comes with security risks
~ Why Jersey girls − and guys − still don’t pump their own gas
