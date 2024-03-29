Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Ontario school boards are suing social media platforms for causing an attention crisis

By Robert Diab, Professor, Faculty of Law, Thompson Rivers University
Four Ontario school boards have filed a lawsuit against social media platforms to force them to change practices that harm schoolchildren.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
