Russia: Shameful Pride in Torture of Terrorism Suspects

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Federal Security Service officials bring Dalderjon Mirzoev, a suspect in the Crocus City Hall's massacre, to the Basmanny District Court in Moscow on March 24, 2024. © 2024 Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images (Berlin, March 29, 2024) – Russian authorities tortured, recorded, and shared recordings of the torture, of at least two men held as suspects for the monstrous March 22, 2024 attack on a concert hall, Human Rights Watch said today. Photographs and videos of the arrests and torture of suspects, presumably taken by law enforcement officials, started surfacing on…


