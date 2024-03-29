Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Broadens Ban on Restraints of Jailed Women in Labor

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A sign reads "check door lock" on a gate inside Tochigi prison, Japan's largest women's prison, January 31, 2019. © 2019 Yo Nagaya During a Diet session last week, Japan’s Ministry of Justice announced it had broadened a directive initially sent to all penal institutions in 2014 that effectively bans the use of restraints on imprisoned pregnant women inside delivery rooms. The reform is a much-needed step in protecting the rights of women in Japan’s prisons. The new directive, issued on March 18, now includes an effective ban on handcuffing pregnant women during “transportation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
