Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new US-run pier off Gaza could help deliver 2 million meals a day – but it comes with security risks

By Tara Sonenshine, Edward R. Murrow Professor of Practice in Public Diplomacy, Tufts University
This isn’t the first time the US military has turned to building a pier to help reach people during times of war or other crises.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Japan Broadens Ban on Restraints of Jailed Women in Labor
~ Many travel nurses opt for temporary assignments because of the autonomy and opportunities − not just the big boost in pay
~ Why Jersey girls − and guys − still don’t pump their own gas
~ Competitive workplaces don’t work for gender equality
~ Exploding stars are rare but emit torrents of radiation − if one happened close enough to Earth, it could threaten life on the planet
~ What is Volt Typhoon? A cybersecurity expert explains the Chinese hackers targeting US critical infrastructure
~ DNA says you’re related to a Viking, a medieval German Jew or a 1700s enslaved African? What a genetic match really means
~ First Person: ‘Courageous’ 12-year-old reports relative after being raped in Madagascar
~ Somalia: Constitutional Proposals Put Children at Risk
~ UN Report on Israeli Killing of Journalist in Lebanon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter