DNA says you’re related to a Viking, a medieval German Jew or a 1700s enslaved African? What a genetic match really means

By Shai Carmi, Associate Professor of Population and Statistical Genetics, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Harald Ringbauer, Group Leader, Department of Archaeogenetics, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Genealogical and genetic ancestors aren’t the same thing. A DNA match − or a lack of one − may not tell you what you imagine it does about your family tree.The Conversation


