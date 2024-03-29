Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: Constitutional Proposals Put Children at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Somali members of Parliament vote on a resolution on the procedural rules for constitutional amendments, Mogadishu, Somalia, January 24, 2024.   © 2024 REUTERS/Feisal Omar (Nairobi) – Somalia’s parliament should reject any proposed constitutional amendments that would weaken rights protections for children, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 30, 2024, both houses of parliament are expected to vote on the proposed amendments, which would reduce the age of majority – increasing the risk of child marriage and lowered juvenile justice standards – and possibly permit…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: ‘Courageous’ 12-year-old reports relative after being raped in Madagascar
~ UN Report on Israeli Killing of Journalist in Lebanon
~ The single mother exposing Myanmar junta atrocities while keeping her kids close
~ Solving the invasive aquatic weeds problem in Nepal
~ How science and religion came together to build a ‘new Pompeii’
~ Gut microbiome: meet Klebsiella pneumoniae – an opportunistic pathogen that is harmless to some, but causes severe disease in others
~ When a skatepark becomes a sacred space
~ How the biggest chocolate makers and sellers in the UK fare on sustainability
~ How to make sure your leftovers are safe to eat
~ Waiting for Trump to be re-elected is wrong – Nato leaders need to Trump-proof their policies now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter