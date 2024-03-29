Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Report on Israeli Killing of Journalist in Lebanon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah films an interview amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. © 2022 Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters (New York) – The United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) should release the findings of its investigation into two Israeli strikes on a group of journalists in south Lebanon on October 13, 2023, 16 NGOs and journalist groups said today in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, force commander Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: ‘Courageous’ 12-year-old reports relative after being raped in Madagascar
~ Somalia: Constitutional Proposals Put Children at Risk
~ The single mother exposing Myanmar junta atrocities while keeping her kids close
~ Solving the invasive aquatic weeds problem in Nepal
~ How science and religion came together to build a ‘new Pompeii’
~ Gut microbiome: meet Klebsiella pneumoniae – an opportunistic pathogen that is harmless to some, but causes severe disease in others
~ When a skatepark becomes a sacred space
~ How the biggest chocolate makers and sellers in the UK fare on sustainability
~ How to make sure your leftovers are safe to eat
~ Waiting for Trump to be re-elected is wrong – Nato leaders need to Trump-proof their policies now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter