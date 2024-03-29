Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How science and religion came together to build a ‘new Pompeii’

By Jessica Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Classical Studies, The Open University
The story of how a ‘new Pompeii’ was built is far less well known than that of the ancient city.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: ‘Courageous’ 12-year-old reports relative after being raped in Madagascar
~ Somalia: Constitutional Proposals Put Children at Risk
~ UN Report on Israeli Killing of Journalist in Lebanon
~ The single mother exposing Myanmar junta atrocities while keeping her kids close
~ Solving the invasive aquatic weeds problem in Nepal
~ Gut microbiome: meet Klebsiella pneumoniae – an opportunistic pathogen that is harmless to some, but causes severe disease in others
~ When a skatepark becomes a sacred space
~ How the biggest chocolate makers and sellers in the UK fare on sustainability
~ How to make sure your leftovers are safe to eat
~ Waiting for Trump to be re-elected is wrong – Nato leaders need to Trump-proof their policies now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter